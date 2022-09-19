Chester County school board candidate Larry Miller will have to take his residency protest against current school board member Maggie James to court.
The formal complaint was filed by Miller on Sept. 8, according to a copy of the document.
Miller names the Chester County Board of Elections and Registration (also referred to as “the Commission”) and school board District 4 candidate Maggie James in the complaint.
According to the complaint summary, Miller claims, ‘it is apparent…that the rules, guidelines and laws in administrating candidate Mrs. Maggie James’ filing of the ‘statement of intention of candidacy’ at the Commission on July 15, 2022 were not followed by the Commission personnel…Specifically, a candidate’s residence must be in their voting district… Mrs. James’s domicile is 190 Center Street, Chester, SC and it is not the 168 Center Street, Chester, SC that she provided on her ‘statement of intention of candidacy’ dated July 15, 2022.’
The Elections Board met on Sept. 12 to receive legal advice from the county attorney pertaining to the complaint. Following the executive session, the board returned to open session and set the hearing on the complaint for Sept. 16
The hearing was held to receive testimony and evidence regarding the issues of challenge. At that hearing, Board of Elections Chair Bill Marion entertained a motion to excuse two Commissioners, Debbie Parsons and Gloria Cornwell, then stated he would recuse himself from the hearing as a partner in his law firm represents one of the parties named in the complaint on a different legal matter, ‘thus creating a conflict of interest,’ according to the Order issued by the Registration and Elections Board. He also formally entered a Letter of recusal. After the Commission approved the recusal, Marion left the dais and the chambers where the hearing was being held.
Commission Secretary Anna Boulware led the rest of the meeting as Interim Chair.
She explained that the explained that the Commission is required to conduct a hearing within ten (10) days of receiving a protest in accordance with South Carolina Code of Laws, and so the hearing was timely and in compliance with the statute.
Boulware announced since the complaint filed by Miller also names the Commission, the Commission as a whole cannot hear a complaint that involves alleged activity by that same Commission.
Commissioner Vivian Jackson moved that the matter of the complaint be referred to S.C. Circuit Court ‘as the next level of jurisdiction, in light of the conflict this Commission has since they are named in the complaint.’
The vote was unanimous to refer the matter to Circuit Court.
According to the order, ‘the Interim Chair stated that it is the determination of this Commission that a conflict exists and that the Commission was referring the matter to the South Carolina Circuit Court.
‘Citing the South Carolina Code of Law §7-5-240, the Interim Chair said that this statute makes the Circuit Court the next level for an appeal for an election protest and this Commission believes this to be the appropriate jurisdiction for the matter before the Commission in light of the conflict.’
She also stated that if Miller wishes to appeal, he would need to file the appeal with the Sixth Circuit Court in accordance with that state statute.
Finally, she pointed out that ‘the determination today by this Commission will not automatically create a specific appeal.’
By Oder of the Commission, the complaint filed by Larry Miller was referred to South Carolina Circuit Court ‘without any review of the merits of the complaint by the Commission, due to a conflict of interest.’