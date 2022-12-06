A gleaming new locomotive, one of three that will be put into service by the Lancaster & Chester Railroad, sat on the tracks at the L&C transload site. The arrival of the locomotive was a ceremonial event for the completion of the federal CRISI (Consolidated Rail and Infrastructure Safety Improvement) grant that L&C was awarded in 2019.
Including a match by the L&C the grant funded the purchase of three new energy-efficient locomotives and track and bridge improvements along the short line railroad’s routes. The CRISI grant was $8.8 million.
“Through the grant, we were able to purchase three locomotives and brought 49 miles of track up from Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Class 1 standards to Class 2 standards,” explained “Doc Claussen, VP of the Lancaster & Chester’s parent company the Gulf & Ohio Railways.
“That will allow for faster train operation and moves the cars more efficiently. These new locomotives are more fuel-efficient, in addition to being cleaner in terms of emissions,” he said.
The three EPA Tier IV diesel locomotives with four-stroke engines were built specifically for the L&C Railroad, Claussen said. The engines for the locomotives were assembled in South Carolina.
The grant was originally awarded in 2019, but it took a few years to compete the track work and get the locomotives built, put in Matt Gedney, L&C Chief Business Development Officer.
“Just like everybody else, we experienced supply chain issues,” Claussen added.
He said the reason that L&C pursued getting the grant for the locomotives was due to the increased need for rail service around Chester County, to places like the under-construction E. & J. Gallo Winery, which will manufacture flavored vodkas and seltzers.
“But when we made the grant application, we didn’t know Gallo was coming,” Claussen said.
During the formal “unveiling” of the new locomotive (one of the three was situated on the transload site tracks) Claussen said the grant was the culmination of the hard work of a lot of many people, “the realization of a significant amount of work and effort that had gone into improving the infrastructure in this area, and provide for the more efficient moving of freight cars, and we all know there’s a lot of freight moving around here,” Claussen said.
The CRISI grant enabled a significant track project, with 33,750 new crossties, 14,500 tons of ballast and tamping and surfacing, raising 49 miles of the L&C Track from FRA Class 1 to FRA Class 2, which allows for more efficient and rapid handling of freight cars. In addition the Catawba River Bridge was improved and the three fuel-efficient, near-zero emission locomotives were constructed for the L&C.
FRA Deputy Administrator Jennifer Mitchell told the crowd the FRA’s relationships with the short-line railroads are important, both for economic development and important to rural communities across the country. The short-lines are also an important part of the supply chain, she said.
She said the upgrades have also made the L&C more attractive for business investment and for rural economic development.
“All of these benefits, from better safety, freight movement and an improve sustainability are central to FRA’s vision for our upcoming infrastructure investments,” Mitchell said.
State Rep. Randy Ligon echoed Governor Henry McMaster and said, “We are open for business in South Carolina!
“We didn’t kill the Golden Goose that cost people jobs; we kept our doors open, we kept our people working right her in Chester and in Lancaster County — and they are prospering today because of it.
“Now Chester and Lancaster County and South Carolina are continuing to grow, As of October, new investment in South Carolina had already exceeded five billion dollars — that’s a record, friends.
“Thanks to our railroad partners in Chester and Lancaster County, they will get their share of that five billion dollars.
“Today we are celebrating the fact we are bringing back federal tax dollars to Chester and Lancaster Counties. Our great corporate citizen is the L&C Railroad. They’ve done a lot of hard work since 2018; I’m sure they had to jump through countless hoops and red tape and we’re glad they got through that to get the federal grant for the short-line railroad,” Ligon said.