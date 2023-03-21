SANFORD — Eugenia S. Foxx, 95, of Sanford, died Friday (03/17/23) at her son’s home.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by The Rev. Douglas Watson. Entombment follows at Lee Memory Gardens.
A public visitation is 10 a.m. Friday at New Zion church, family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Family will receive friends at 1142 Frank Wicker Rd. on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 until 5 p.m.
Arrangements by Bostic Kendrick Funeral Home.
