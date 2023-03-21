Cobe Evans slammed a three-run home run to ignite a three-run bottom of the fourth inning as Lugoff-Elgin dropped visiting Camden, 8-3, in a Saturday night non-region baseball game played at Optimist Field.
The win avenged a 2-1 Demon loss to Camden suffered a week earlier at American Legion Park.
Evans, a Coker signee, finished the game with a pair of hits and three RBI for Frankie Ward’s troops which improved to 5-2 with the win. Camden fell to 7-3.
L-E gave starting pitcher Billy Robertson a 2-0 lead by scoring a pair in the second as Skiler Jackson was hit by a pitch to lead things off. After advancing to third on an error, Jackson scored on a Jake Morris single before Morris made it 2-0, coming home on a balk.
Camden cut the lead in half with a run in the third as Aidan Heriot walked, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Wil Stines single to left.
After taking a 3-1 lead with a run in the third when Jay Bowling reached on an error and scored on a Jackson ground out, the Demons took control of things with a five-run fourth. With two gone, Turner Goff singled to left before Watson Harvley doubled to set the stage for Evans’ blast to left center to make it 6-1. Bowling kept the inning alive with a single before a dropped third strike allowed Max Branham to get on board for Jackson, whose double to left center plated Bowling and Branham to hike the lead to 8-3.
Camden tacked on a pair in the top of the seventh after walks to Tanner Bowers and Heriot were followed by an RBI single off the bat of Stines before Heriot closed the scoring coming home on a Davis Bekley ground out.
Bowling picked up the win for the Demons as he went 4.1 innings of relief, allowing three hits while fanning nine.
L-E had 10 hits led by Riley Ward and Evans with two each. CHS had five hits against a trio of L-E pitchers with Stines having two hits and driving in a pair of runs.
On Friday, Camden drubbed Crestwood, 15-0, in a three inning Region 6-AAA game which gave the Dogs a 2-0 conference mark. The Dogs followed a seven-run first frame by adding eight in the third.
Stines and Bowers led the 10-hit offensive attack with two hits each with Stines driving in two runs.
Stines got the starting mound nod and worked two innings before Patrick Daniels came on in relief in the third.