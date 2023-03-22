Fairfield County Council Receives Report Regarding Additional Audit Delays

Fairfield County Council received a report during its meeting on March 13 that the county’s 2022 audit has been delayed yet again. Brant Davis of the Mauldin & Jenkins accounting firm detailed the process which began in May of 2022, stating, “We have been auditing a moving target as the county accounting staff discovered mistakes and overlooked entries in their end-of-year closing process.”
Davis was not specific in what entries were incorrect, only that the trial balance submitted for audit was revised three times between July and mid-December of 2022, and one more time in 2023. Davis set a tentative date of completion for March 31, but noted that he was not optimistic about meeting that date.
Interim Fairfield County Administrator Laura Johnson, who has only been on the job since mid-January, received praise from both Davis and council chairman Douglas Pauley for “late night and weekend” work to get the correct figures together. Items requiring changes included moving Accommodations and Hospitality tax revenues from the general fund bank account into separate accounts, proper posting of a $7.5 million bond refinancing, and correct posting for interest earned on the $45 million Dominion Energy settlement that is earmarked for the new sewage treatment plant project.
Davis explained that with each new trial balance his firm basically had to start over, noting that Mauldin & Jenkins had to allot extra time in its schedule to Fairfield County.
Mauldin & Jenkins was selected as part of a state mandated re-bid of auditing firms in 2021 and this is the first time the firm has audited Fairfield County. Davis also noted that about ten of the state’s 46 counties are late in filing their 2022 audit.
A public hearing was also held on Ordinance No. 809 authorizing Fairfield County to engage in the development of a multi-county industrial park with Richland County. Following the hearing Ordinance No. 809 received third and final reading approval on a 6-0 vote. Councilman Clarence Gilbert was not present at the meeting due to a previous commitment.
Council also recognized members of the transportation department for their outstanding performance in the Transportation Association of S.C. Expo and Bus Rodeo and presented department director Diana White with the SCDOT Transportation Employee of the Year award for her success in leading and enlarging the transportation department.
“We used to serve about 9% of the county residents, but we have increased that to include about 65%,” White said in accepting her honor, noting that the county now provides transportation for medical, employment and general local needs, plus grocery delivery.
Following an update on the county courthouse renovations provided by Eric Sosa of GMK Associates, Sarah Lyles of Palmetto Pride presented a $25,000 grant check to Public Works Director Jonathan Burroughs to further aid the county’s litter pickup efforts. Burroughs stated that the grant enables county employees to pick up litter on county time, and that he hopes to add “trustees” from the correctional facility to supplement the crews. Burroughs also praised several volunteer groups and encouraged more groups to apply online and schedule litter pickups in their area.