Bishopville, S.C. — Bishopville voters will go to the polls to select a mayor and six city council members in the May 9 nonpartisan general election.
Filing for the seats ended at noon on Friday and Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office Director Stan Barnhill said two people have filed for the mayor’s seat while nine have filed for a seat on city council.
Incumbent Grady Brown Sr. and Luke Giddings will vie for the mayor’s seat. The following incumbent city council members have filed for re-election: Edward Byrd, Wayne Hancock, Shirley Hill, Gloria Lewis and Retta Tindal. In addition, Belinda Hay, Jim Jeko Sr., Keishan Scott and Anderia Quan Wilson have filed for a seat on council.
One name that will not be on the ballot for the first time in more than three decades is Ennis Bryant Sr., who said he recently made the difficult decision not to seek reelection. “It was not an easy decision for me because I love serving this community and the city has several projects going on right now that I wanted to see through to the finish,” Bryant said. “But I have some things going on with my health that I need to focus on. And, at 81 years old, I need to slow down a little bit.”
Bryant, who serves as Mayor Pro Tem, has served on council for 31 years. “I feel that I will be leaving the city in capable hands,” he said. “We have people who are enthusiastic, have a desire to serve and are committed to working together for the good of this community.”
Polling places for the May 9 election are:
Ward 1: Lee County Fire Department, 122 E. Church St.
Ward 2: Old Fire Station, 113 E. Council St.
Ward 3: Pilot Home, 112 Barnett Drive
Ward 4: Lee County Vocational School, 310 Roland St.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m.
Anyone desiring to vote in the upcoming election must be registered by April 9. To register, contact the Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 101 Gregg St., or call 803-484-1832.
The early voting period for this election begins on Monday, April 24, and ends on Friday, May 5. Anyone wishing to vote early may do so from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Lee County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 101 Gregg St.