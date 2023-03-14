Campbell not seeking second term, Williams gives up council seat to run for mayor
Two Chester City Council incumbents will not be running for their old seats in May. One of them is running for a new seat, however.
Filing closed for Chester’s upcoming municipal election on Monday and the last few hours brought a flurry of activity, with seven of the 12 total candidates filing just before the noon deadline. The mayor’s seat is up for grabs and incumbent Wanda Stringfellow, who has served four non-consecutive terms, filed for reelection. She will face three competitors, including Ken Lebbon, a previous candidate for Chester City Council and mayor and the executive director of CURES for Chester and Betty Johnson Leake, an author, podcaster and spiritual and business coach. The other candidate is current Ward 4 Councilman Carlos Williams.
“I said at the outset that I was only going to serve on council for eight years and I’m being true to that but I want to continue to be a part of improving the city I love,” Williams said.
In Ward I, one-term incumbent Councilman Wade Young is seeking reelection and will be opposed by Darlene Wright, who was among the first to both file and post campaign signs inside the City.
In Ward 2, incumbent Tantanish Campbell (who won a special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Betty Bagley, chose not to seek a second term in office. Local business owner David Claytor was the lone candidate to file for the seat. He has previously run for Chester City Council.
Long-serving Ward 3 incumbent Annie Reid has filed to seek another term and will be opposed by Ursula Boyd-Crosby. With Williams opting to run for mayor, his Ward 4 seat is open and has drawn three candidates in Tony Nelson, William King and Jennifer Brecheisen. Nelson and Brecheisen have both sought office before. King was elected to Chester City Council in 2017 but was suspended from office by order of a judge and was eventually forced to give up the seat when his past felony convictions were brought to light by a lawsuit from the watchdog group Chester Citizens for Ethical Government. However, King has received a full pardon from the state, which allows him to both register to vote and seek public office.
The election is set for May 2.