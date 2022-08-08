FLAG DECORUM

You’re the emblem of the land I love.
As a school patrolman, I raised you each morning and in the afternoon, carefully folded you into a blue triangle with stars of white.
As a musician, I’ve honored you in song and verse.
As a grandparent, I took my first grandchild to Fort McHenry outside Baltimore to learn your lessons. We even help raise a replica of you over the fort — 30 feet by 42 feet.
That trip we visited you at the Smithsonian Institution where you now reside.
My grandson tugged on my arm when he heard other children question you. You could be not our flag because you had 15 stripes and 15 stars.
“If they had been at Fort McHenry they would know why,” said my grandson in a moment that spiked my pride meter.
As a writer and photographer you have been a frequent subject of my efforts.
So you can imagine my reaction when I came to Pageland and saw how you were displayed.
Obviously. there were some people who felt like I did. They took the time on Memorial Day, on Veterans’ Day, on 9-11 and other holidays to raise you.
I learned there was a group of well-intended people that solicited veterans and their families, as well as other citizens, to raise not one, but numerous flags downtown in honor of those who served. Near each flag was a bronze plaque with the name of the person honored.
Unfortunately, it seems that spirit has now become a chore.
You frequently fall from your brackets and lay on the sidewalk until some good-minded resident picks you up.
Sometimes you are not unfurled, unable to gloriously ride the breeze.
It’s time to return pride to the display of the American Flag in downtown Pageland.
There have been scattered conversations about the flags, but no action.
It is time for Pageland to do what Pageland does best, come together as a community, discuss the issue, share ideas, implement a decision and then raise the needed funds and manpower.
As a starting point, I offer these suggestions.
- Design or find industrial-strength brackets that could display two or three flags at one time.
- Agree on the number of flags that should be displayed downtown. The original intent was a flag per veteran, but we have taken more names than space permits.
- Decide how best to display the nam
- es of those we honor. The original bronze plaques are so tarnished you can hardly read the names.
- Agree on perpetual funding so we can honor more veterans and replace worn flags as needed.
The emblem of, the land I love, deserves nothing less.