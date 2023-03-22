Flora Wins Annual Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational

A.C. Flora took first place at the Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational played at the Columbia Country Club on March 13-14. Flora has won the invitational 3 out of the last 5 years and shot a 577 (+1) to take the title. North Augusta was second with a 583 and Blythewood High School placed 17th in the 27-team field with a 660.
The tournament which is hosted by Blythewood High School with contributions and support from the Town of Blythewood is played in memory and in honor of Parks Hutto. An avid golfer, Hutto played on the Bengals varsity golf team his 7th and 8th grade years before losing his battle with chronic heart failure brought on by myocarditis in 2015. The year following his passing in 2016, the Bengal Invitational tournament added his name to the title.
The Hutto Family has been involved with the Bengal Invitational, annually presenting the MVP Award to the overall individual winner and this year Ginny Hutto, mother of Parks Hutto, presented Lucas Acevado from Porter Gaud High School with a remembrance for his -6 under win.