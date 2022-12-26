The folks lined up along the parade route for the annual Lowrys Christmas Parade can always tell when the parade has started: you can hear Fred Castles ringing the 80-year old bell. And he’s been doing it since the parade began.
This year he celebrated 40 years of being in the parade since its inception.
Perched on top of his grandfather’s steel hay rake, Castles waves to the crowd with one hand while pulling the cord on the bell with the other hand. It’s not “Jingle Bells” but to the people watching the parade, it sure sounds Christmas-y.
The N&R caught up with Castles after Christmas about his participation in the parade these past 40 years.
“We enjoy being in the parade — we’ve been doing it for 40 years,” he said.
“The theme of the Lowrys Parade this year was celebrating the 40 years, and we’ve been in all 40 of them.
“My wife used to drive the tractor up until 2001, and when she retired from doing that, Scott Shirley, a friend of mine that helps me around the farm, has been driving the tractor since 2011.
“My grand-daddy owned the big steel hay rake that the bell is mounted on. It has steel wheels. We converted it to carrying the bell. My granddaddy got the bell from a train station in Charlotte in the 40s, when they re-built the station.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with that bell over the years; it takes two men to pick it up and set it up on the hay rake,” he said. Castles said he rode on the hay rake at the farm before it was ever used in the parade.
He said over the years, they have changed the message of the sign that sits over his head on the hay rake vehicle, but they have always designed it so people would come out and enjoy the message.
“It’s a real personal parade,” he said.
Castles remembers when the parade started there were only a few people participating.
“Some of us were talking about it one day, I guess there were about four or five of us talking about it, and we just said ‘Let’s just start it’ and we said we would have floats in the parade pulled by tractors and we would have wagons pulled by horses, and people riding on horses. People from the saddle club wanted to get the horses in the parade and wanted to show off their horses and buggies and their wagons.
“They also wanted old antique tractors in the parade, too. We wanted it to be an old-fashioned parade,” he said.
“We came down on the third Saturday in December and lined up on the old railroad track in front of the school house, and we just started out,” Castles remembers.
“When we started out doing this thing there weren’t too many people involved in it, but word of mouth started to get around and people started lining the parade route. They would bring their kids out with them and make it into a family event.
“You started seeing a lot of people tailgating and then you started seeing motorhomes, where people would park along the road the night before and camp out and have bonfires. Word gets around,” he said.
“It’s a special way of life for the ones of us participating in this thing. There was a small nucleus of people that got it started. This parade is personal to me, because as you go along the parade route, you see people that you’ve seen over the 40 years; you see them and their families.
“I look forward to it, I really do. We have a lot of fun with that hay rake and that bell. Everybody says I’m the only “musician” in the parade.
“It’s just a good old-fashioned parade,” Castles said. And hopefully his bell will “ring in” the Christmas season at the front of it for many years to come.