Game Day Info
The Central Eagles Touchdown Club’s theme for Friday’s game is “Family Night.”
The club is distributing a free ticket to all elementary students in the Pageland/ Jefferson attendance area.
There will be special giveaways for the first 100 people in attendance.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Game time is 7:30 against the Carolina Bearkats.
Metal Detectors
Spectators are now required to pass through a metal detector before all Central football games.
Central preview
Central starts its season with a new - but familiar—head coach. Page A6.