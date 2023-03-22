Get Ready for Spring with a Lever Repairs AC Tune Up

Ed Lever, owner of Lever Repairs Inc., was born and raised in the Cedar Creek area. A lifelong resident of Blythewood, when it came time to open his heating and air business, Lever looked no further than his own backyard.
“Blythewood has been my life. Up until I got married, I don’t think I had even left the country. My family is here and I have spent my whole life in the Blythewood area. I have watched it go from a single 7/11 gas station where the thrift store is now to what we have grown into,” said Lever.
Lever has worked in the HVAC business for more than 30 years and in 2007 he took a leap of faith and opened his own business with just himself as an employee and a pickup truck. Since then, he has grown his company to include a shop and office with 10 plus employees and five dedicated service trucks.
Currently serving residential and commercial customers in Blythewood, Camden, Chapin, Columbia, Irmo, Lexington, Lugoff-Elgin, Ridgeway, West Columbia and the Winnsboro area, Lever remarked, “I was brought up if you do the right thing and treat people right then word of mouth is always better than any type of paid advertising.”
In addition to HVAC system installation, repairs and inspections, Lever also offers a twice a year maintenance agreement for both commercial and residential properties which includes a filter change, coil cleaning and an operational inspection of your AC unit.
Remarking on this Lever said, “We come out twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall. Between cleanings if something goes wrong you also get one free service call per year and a 10% discount on any repairs. You get no overtime rates.”
His business has grown so much that Lever now finds himself in the same situation that many businesses are currently facing — a lack of employees — and he currently has openings for both entry level maintenance technicians as well as experienced service technicians.
Lever Repairs, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau, the South Carolina Heating and Air Association as well as the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce and also serves as a sponsor for the chamber’s annual Town of Blythewood Oktoberfest.
When Lever is not running his business he and his wife Stacey, a supervisor for the Richland County Vocational Rehabilitation Department, stay busy with their two children spending as much time with them as they can before they grow up.
Located at 1576 Syrup Mill Road in Blythewood, Lever Repairs, Inc. is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and can be reached by telephone at (803) 333-0737 or by email at edlever33@gmail.com.