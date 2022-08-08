The goal for the fourth annual Back to School Bash, sponsored by Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon and the Pastors for Change was simple: no child should go to school empty handed.
Saturday, at Chesterfield High School, cars slowly drove past 21 different community organizations, which shared information, books, water bottles and backpacks.
“Our mission was to put something in children’s hands and to feel the love,” said Rev. Leroy DuBose of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
DuBose and Dixon started the event at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School, originally giving children backpacks filled with school supplies and a free lunch.
The two decided to expand the event, moving it to Chesterfield High School where cars slowly drove around the school and volunteers passed out information and goodies.
Among the donors was Kentwool of Greenville, S.C. which donated 150 pairs of socks for the event.
The Black Creek Missionary Baptist Church came with books from its children literacy program, making sure each car with children had a new book to read.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office distributed back packs.