I was tuned into Fox News this week and amazed to see and hear a program guest suggest that he “wouldn’t touch that with a 10-inch pole.”
This quote brought back memories of conversation when older folks would use this and many other sayings such as: “chickens coming home to roost,” “he’s a tough cookie,” “he’s a dead beat,” “put that in your pipe and smoke it,” “in a skinny minute,” “cream of the crop,” “diddly squat,” “you’re a sight for sore eyes,” “dust today, rain tomorrow,” “he’s loaded to the gill,” and many more.
Some years ago I was in a business meeting with an executive of a large company. During this meeting and on several occasions, he would take his fist and knock on his wooden desk and quote “I knock on wood.”
I remember as a kid one of our neighbors was driving his wagon down to our home and a black cat crossed the road. Instead of proceeding on down the lane, he drove the horses through the field several hundred feet, then returned to the road and continued on his way.
Superstition played a large role in the lives of us country folks.
Just the way it was.