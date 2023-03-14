Great Falls Athletic Director Josh Heffner said he wanted to have a new head football coach in place in time for the start of spring practice. He appears to be right on schedule.
The school had good response to its football job posting, drawing more than 30 applicants in just a few weeks. That pool has been narrowed down to seven finalists, according to Heffner, and interviews are set to commence on Thursday.
In early February, Coach Demarcus Simons announced his resignation after three years on the job to take the head coaching position at Eau Claire High School. When he first arrived at Great Falls, Simons was the program’s fifth head coach is six years. He had a rocky start, having been hired at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but brought some needed stability to the team, staying onboard for three years. He posted a 12-17 record in that time and guided the team to a 7-4 mark in 2021, including a playoff victory. With a young roster that suffered a great deal of injury attrition in 2022, the Red Devils finished the year at 2-8.