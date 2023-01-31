Chester County deputies investigated a missing persons case that turned into a death investigation in Great Falls on the morning of Jan. 28, according to a CCSO incident report.
According to the incident report, deputies were called to a residence in Great Falls in reference to a missing 79-year old woman. While in route officers were advised by dispatch that the woman had been found lying in a yard on McClinton Road and appeared to be deceased.
The woman’s son identified the deceased person as his mother, telling deputies he last saw her at 9 p.m. the previous night. He stated she had onset of dementia and had been having issues with forgetting this, especially at night. He told police that he came to check on his mother and did not find her inside of the residence. He stated that he began walking down the road and located her purse and her tennis shoes at the stop sign at the end of the road and then located her laying in the backyard of a residence on McClinton Road.
The CCSO advised Chester County Emergency Medical Services and the Coroner. The Drone team was used to get an aerial view of the crime scene.