- The race will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 (Rain or Shine)
- Severe Weather Date, May 13, 2023
- The race will take place on Gadsden Street
- Participants may be females or males between the ages of 8 to adults. Parental or guardian permission is required to enter. One car per driver. All cars must have four wheels. Two or three-wheeled cars will not be allowed to race.
- Each car must be gravity powered. No motors or engines.
- Leave a minimum of 10" space on the hood in front of the steering wheel for a race number.
- Numbers will be applied at the time of inspection. Each driver will also receive a matching number decal to be worn in a visible location.
- Cars must receive a safety inspection and have an approved safety sticker applied prior to racing. Catrs may not participate without being inspected.
All drivers must check in as per the following
- Inspection - ARP Parking Lot (corner of Wylie and Main Street)
- Friday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Practice from 8:00 am to 10:45 a.m. on May 6
- Line Up at Top of Hill begins at 11:00 a.m.
- Race Begins at 11:30 a.m.
Participant Rules
- All drivers must wear shoes/boots (no open toe or heels), approved helmets with chin strap and side protection (ie: football, motorcycle, bicycle helmets are not allowed) and goggles/safety glasses. Prescription eyeglasses require drivers to wear goggles.
- Knee pads, elbow pads, gloves, long sleeves and long pants are strongly encouraged for driver safety. Each driver must complete a separate registration form
- Each driver will be given a separate entry number
- All participants (driver and team) must sign waiver
- Minor must have parental written consent
- You must have a helmet and you must sign a waiver – if you fail to sign the waiver you will not be allowed to race - only those who have a signed waiver and are a part of the four person team will be allowed in the racing pit including the starting line.
Racing event regulations:
- There will be two cars racing per heat.
- Drivers must stay in their own lanes.
- Penalties may be assessed by the judges for lane change infractions.
- Each racer will have at least (3) races: (1) Practice race; (2) regular races and (1) final race for best drivers based on accumulated times (from slowest to fastest).
- For complete rules and a registration form, email rotaryderby@gmail.com.