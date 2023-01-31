Everyone was on board with making parades safer but they drew the line at eliminating throwing candy.
At last week’s meeting of Chester City Council, new Police Chief Curtis Singleton made his first address to Council. He said he was honored to be invited to the recent MLK Day Parade and hoped to be a part of it again in future years. He said, though, he had some “safety concerns” that he addressed on the day of the event. When asked to elaborate, he said there were some vehicles going faster than they needed to and others doing “burnouts” in the street.
Councilwoman TaTanish Campbell said there is a seven-page special events form anyone putting on a parade is given which lists all safety protocols. If things are enforced in one parade, they need to be enforced in all of them, she said.
“There is a difference in the Christmas parade and the MLK Parade. They’re supposed to be following the same ordinance,” she said.
Campbell said if a vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner was to end up hurting someone, it would be the City that ended up being liable.
“You have to take the crowd into consideration,” she said.
Campbell then wondered about whether or not it was practical to continue allowing the throwing of candy at any parade. She said she had recently attended four other parades in other areas and none of them allowed candy to be thrown. The City briefly banned candy being thrown many years ago but reversed course very quickly.
“We are the last ones still doing it,” she said.
On top of leading kids to run out into the road, a lot of the candy hits the ground and stays there. It has to be picked up and ends up being wasted.
Councilwoman Danielle Hughes said the City could possibly look at putting out more trashcans for parades, but said she didn’t want to see restrictions on candy being thrown from floats and cars. She said that made the event special and that kids looked forward to catching and eating candy.
“And adults too,” she said.
The Council did not take any action on the matter but Singleton said he planned to meet with organizers before parades or special events were held to go over safety protocols.