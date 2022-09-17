Indian Land Middle School, the defending football champion of the Fort Mill School District Athletic Conference, is continuing where it left off last season.
The Warriors are 2-0 to open the season after a 42-14 home win over Banks Trail Middle School on Sept. 14, and a 13-12 win over Fort Mill Middle School on Sept. 7.
Dating back to last season, Indian Land has won 10 straight games.
In the 28-point win over Banks Trail, Siquel Patterson scored three touchdowns to key the victory. Patterson scored on a 64-yard punt return and also had kickoff scoring returns of 72 and 76 yards.
Warriors running back Lavauris Lucas posted scoring runs of 48 and 6 yards to aid the Indian Land Middle effort.
Jett Spencer added a 4-yard touchdown scamper for the Warriors. Brody Bishop kicked six extra points in the win.
Linebacker Kavion Ellison led the defense with six tackles and Liam Stephen posted three tackles for loss.
“We made a lot of improvement from our first game,” said ILMS coach Daniel Mackey. “We’re off to a good start, but we have to keep working hard because the road is going to be tougher as we move on in our season.”
Indian Land Middle opened its season with a 13-12 win over Fort Mill Middle on Sept. 7.
Lucas, who scored twice, tallied on a 43-yard run to give ILMS a 13-6 lead.
Fort Mill Middle came back with a TD to make it 13-12.
Indian Land Middle capped the win with a decisive defensive stand inside its 10-yard line.
Lucas raced 75 yards with the Warriors' first TD and a 7-0 lead with Bishop’s extra point.
Fort Mill Middle made it 7-6, but Lucas answered with his second TD.
Ellison notched 11 tackles and nose guard Aiden Oh had two tackles for loss.
ILMS returns to action Sept. 28 when it hosts Pleasant Knoll Middle School.