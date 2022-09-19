The Indian Land High School girls varsity tennis team, coached by Margaret Morris, is on a winning streak, with five wins in a row after a single opening loss.
In their latest win, the Lady Warriors beat York Comprehensive High School, 5-1, at home Sept. 14, for a 5-0 region record.
“We were down not one, not two, but three varsity players,” Morris said. “The JV girls that moved up did a tremendous job and everyone who had to play up really stepped up their game.
“They are working hard this year and it is really paying off for them.”
Individual results:
Keerthana Nair (IL) vs. Ellie Dismukes (Y), 6-0, 6-0
Reyah Patel (IL) vs. Briley Comer, 6-0, 6-0
Zoey Hsu (IL) vs. Analia Arboleda (Y), 6-4, 6-2
Claire Ziobrowski (IL) vs. Summer Cook (Y), 6-2, 6-0
Alka Kumari (IL) vs. Anna Kate Dover (Y), 1-6, 1-6
Claire Broome and Reese Williamson (IL) vs. Ansley Hoyle and Teagan Cowart (Y), 6-1, 6-1
JV: Avery Hu (IL), 4-0
JV: Meckenzie Martus (ILMS) and July Cortez (IL captain), 2-4
JV: Meyoki Doyle (ILMS) and Arnasia Singletary (IL), 4-1
IL beats Lancaster
The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Bruins, 5-1, Sept. 13 in Lancaster.
“This was a huge match as we had two varsity players out. Everyone had to play at least one spot up than their usual and we pulled two JV players up to play varsity,” Morris said. “We were also able to play a JV doubles match and won 8-0! Everyone stepped up and played amazingly!”
Individual results:
Caitlyn Johnson (IL) vs. Isabella Bryant (L), 6-2, 6-0
Patel (IL) vs. Emily Prete (L), 6-1, 6-4
Brooklyn Lamb (IL) vs. Emma Craig (L), 1-6, 0-6
Ziobrowski (IL) vs. Graice Belk, 6-0, 6-0
Emma Monfore (IL captain) vs. Nylah Mable, 6-1, 6-4
Broome and Williamson (IL) vs. Otis Mendez and Chloe Crenshaw (L), 6-1, 6-4
JV: Martus (ILMS) and Alka Kumari (IL) vs. Taylor Prete and Sareia Chin, 8-0
IL beats Catawba Ridge
On Sept. 8, the Lady Warriors hosted the Lady Copperheads from Catawba Ridge High School and won, 4-2, in what Morris called a “big win” for her team.
Individual results:
Nair (IL) vs. Lilly Lesperance (CR) 6-1, 6-0
Johnson (IL) vs. Katherine Koehl (CR) 6-0, 6-1
Patel (IL) vs. Mallory McCart (CR) 6-1, 6-4
Lamb (IL) vs. Ava King (CR) 2-6, 3-6
Hsu (IL) vs. Nala Uter (CR) 0-6, 2-6
Monfore (IL) and Ziobrowski (IL) vs. Sydney Biggers and Emerson Brooks (CR) 6-0, 6-4
IL beats Northwestern
The Lady Warriors hosted Northwestern High School of Rock Hill on Sept. 1.
“This was a long, stressful match full of tiebreakers, but the Warriors came out on top, 4-2,” Morris said.
Individual results:
Nair (IL) vs. Victoria Baraski (NW), 0-6, 0-6
Johnson (IL) vs. Alawa Hope (NW), 7-6 (7-5), 2-6
Patel (IL) vs. Emma Gary (NW), 6-1, 6-4
Lamb (IL) vs. Alexa Foy (NW), 2-6, 2-6
Hsu (IL) vs. Rebeca Prices (NW) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
Broome and Williamson (IL) vs. Presley Knight and Kingsley Brakefield (NW), 3-6, 6-4
IL sweeps York
On Aug. 30, the Lady Warriors traveled to York to sweep the Lady Cougars, 6-0, in the team’s first region match.
Individual results:
Nair (IL) vs. Ellie Dismukes (Y) 6-0, 6-0
Johnson (IL) vs. Briley Comer (Y) 6-1, 6-0
Patel (IL) vs. Natalie Dover (Y) 6-1, 6-0
Lamb (IL) vs. Summer Cook (Y) 6-0, 6-2Hsu (IL) vs. Anna-Kate Dover (Y) 6-4, 6-3
Ziobrowski and Kumari (IL) vs. Annslee Hoyle and Lilly Cowart (Y) 6-3, 6-1 (2-0)
IL falls to Fort Mill
On Aug. 29, the Lady Warriors fell to Fort Mill High in a non-region road game, 4-2.
Individual results:
Nair (IL) vs. Emily Rimmer (FM), 6-3, 6-0
Johnson (IL) vs. Kate Hall (FM), 6-3, 6-3
Patel (IL) vs. Adrianna Staniszewski (FM), 1-6, 1-6
Lamb (IL) vs. Esme Bromham (FM), 0-6, 0-6Hsu (IL) vs. Kendall McCarty (FM) 2-6, 2-6
Ziobrowski and Williamson (IL) vs. Fort Mill No. 2, 3-6, 1-6
The Lady Warriors are back in action at Monday, Sept. 19, at Fort Mill High School, and Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Northwestern High School. On Thursday, Sept. 22, ILHS hosts South Pointe High School. On Sept. 27, the Lady Warriors travel to Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill. All games are at 5 p.m.