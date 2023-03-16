Complaints about inconsistent utility billing once again dominated the public comment portion of Winnsboro Town Council’s meeting on March 7.
Charles Connell spoke during the session, decrying the “bad attitude” he has observed from town utility department personnel and stating that customers were being treated as “things to be dealt with, rather than people.”
Vanna Sharp also complained that she had experienced inconsistent and double billing over the past few months, stating that one bill she had received was three weeks late, arriving just before the late payment date, and that the next bill she received days later included that bill plus a late fee. Sharp also stated that she had emailed each council member and administration officials, but had only received one response.
Town manager Jason Taylor reported continuing frustration with the AMI meter installation delays, stating that the contractor was now planning to start on April 1. Taylor also informed council that securing qualified installers had been problematic, but once installation begins it should be complete within three months.
Utilities director William Medlin informed council that the new meters are very sensitive to electrical faults within the customer’s residence which could result in damaged meters and incurred costs for customers. Medlin also explained that the meter cans or mounting receptacles can become worn and the wire attachments loosened over time or with repeated meter removals.
Following this, Taylor reported that the town has negotiated an option to purchase a building located at 201 Congress Street. According to Taylor the building once housed a dry-cleaning business but has been empty for nearly 30 years. Taylor said the option will give the town access to inspect the building and evaluate any environmental concerns or cleanup costs that dry-cleaning chemical residue might pose before the town commits to the purchase.
Assistant town manager Chris Clauson also reported that there are several properties in the Zion Hill neighborhood that were slated for demolition, but have since been considered for rehabilitation through Fairfield County programs.
Addressing the 2022 audit report, Taylor and finance director Kathy Belton informed council that the accountants would be providing a modified opinion instead of an unqualified opinion as previously reported and that the overall deficit would be reduced from $900,000 to $200,000 due to an error that was found and corrected.
Prior to adjourning, Mayor John McMeekin also read a proclamation from council honoring Johnnie Ruth McCroery on her 100th birthday. McCroery was unable to walk into the building, but the entire council gathered around her car to wish her well on her special day.