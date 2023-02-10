James Lee “Pete” Twitty, 76, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
He was the son of the late Odessa Twitty Curry and the late James Jones. Pete was reared in the home of his late aunt, Mary Twitty Cousar.
Survivors are three sons, Chris Twitty of Lancaster, James Twitty (Kendra) of Charlotte, N.C., and Jamie Twitty (Christine) of Rock Hill; 12 sisters; three brothers; two aunts; seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Cemetery.