A Jefferson resident is being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center on multiple charges for alleged incidents in June, July and August.
Jeremiah Scott, 37, of McCaskill Road, is being held on stalking, domestic violence charges of a high or aggravated nature and burglary. Bond on the stalking charge was set at $100,000 and $50,000 each for the domestic violence and burglary charges.
During the investigations by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to locate him by “pinging” for his cell phone calls.
During one of the incidents Scott allegedly killed a pet.
In other cases
- Bobby C. King, 42, of the 500 block of Poplar Knob Road, Mt. Croghan, was charged with domestic violence in the first degree following a July 31 incident on Austin Road, Pageland.
According to a sheriff’s office report, King allegedly verbally, and then physically, assaulted a victim. He is alleged to have shot a weapon into the ground during the incident.
He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond on the domestic violence charge. He also faced charge of pointing a firm arm, ($15,000 personal recognizance bond) and unlawful carry of a firearm ($5,000 personal recognizance bond)
- Tristan C. McClain, 26, of the 2800 block of Kirkley Road in Jefferson allegedly broke into a residence on Aug. 1.
When deputies arrived at the residence, the homeowner was pointing a gun at McClain, according to the sheriff’s office report.
McClain allegedly stole items worth $8,060, including two Lee Enfield rifles, a shot gun, and a Henry lever action. 22. Deputies recovered the weapons.
McClain was arrested on three charges: burglary (bond $40,000), grand larceny (bond $10,000) and possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics, (bond $5,000).