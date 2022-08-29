There were sounds of joy and laughter as children skated at the Pageland Community Center at the Rollin’ CLT and Back to School Celebration Saturday.
Jamie Miller, founder of Project First and coordinator of the free event for children, wanted to give the children a little “boost” for the new school year.
Many of the children had never skated before and were a little nervous about the activity. A few found themselves on the cushioned floor and had to be helped up by family members.
Some of the children said they knew how to skate, but it had been some time since they had done so.
Jashir Covington had a lot of confidence as he skated around the rink. He said he enjoyed skating and does it a lot.
Alex Duncan. 10, said he liked skating, but he was better at rollerblading.
Twelve year-old Harlen Ashcraft said she had skated before, but “it’s been a while.”
Little Jeremy Covington was being coached by his uncle, Darrell Robinson, who seemed to have a lot of patience with the task.
Chantice Reid, 7, had to take a few breaks as she went around the rink.
Representatives from various agencies were at the Back to School Celebration, including CareSouth Carolina, Duke Energy, the local branch of the NAACP, the Diaper Mobile Tour, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Chesterfield/Marlboro Head Start program, Voter Registration and Justice Cunningham’s Promise Land Global Kids — PGK.
Participants of the event enjoyed free pizza from Pizza Hut. The children were given school supplies. Parents who preregistered received free diapers.
“I loved the turnout,” Miller said. “It was the perfect mix of traffic and flow.
“Not overly crowded and not empty at all,” she said.