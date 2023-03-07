LANCASTER — Ms. Kay Frances Cato Owens, 89, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at White Oak Manor.
She was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Pageland, a daughter of the late John Dagnall Cato and Etta Lucille Ogburn Cato. Ms. Kay graduated with an associate degree from Sacred Heart College. She loved reading, listening to music and her cats.
Ms. Owens is survived by two sons, Michael Owens of Germany and Patrick Owens (Sue) of Pageland; a daughter, Maria Gulledge (Tom) of Lancaster; three grandsons, Matthew Gulledge (Maranda), Keefe Owens and Dag Owens; and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Gulledge.
Ms. Owens was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Dagnall; her parents; and a sister, Laura Sue Brien.
The celebration of life graveside service for Ms. Owens will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Pageland, officiated by Pastor Bobby Strother.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church fellowship hall, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to HELP Pregnancy Center, 480 HELP St., Monroe, NC 28110.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at White Oak Manor for the loving care given to their mother.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Kay Owens.