Aidan King scored the lone goal of the match in the second overtime session as the Lugoff-Elgin soccer team left Sumter County with a 1-0 win over host Crestwood.
Junior Connor Rapp posted the clean sheet between the posts for the Demons.
The victory gave first-year L-E head coach Bill Bacon’s squad a 4-4 record heading into last night’s match with rival Camden and a season sweep of their two matches with Crestwood.
King’s game-winner was his fifth goal of the season which only trails junior classmate Eldin Sanchez for the team lead with 10 goals. Sanchez also has a pair of assists for 22 points while King in next in that category with 10 points thanks to his five goals.
Rapp has allowed just 10 goals in eight outings while posting a pair of shutouts.