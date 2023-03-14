After having been tamed by Chesterfield in last Tuesday’s 3-1 loss, the North Central baseball team evened the score with the visiting Golden Rams with a 14-5 Friday night victory at The Dungeon in Boonetown.
The win gave Brandon Faulkenberry’s charges a 1-1 record in Region 5-AA play and a 2-1 overall mark.
Colt Babic earned the mound win for the Knights. The right-hander worked four innings and struck out nine Chesterfield batters.
Offensively for the winners, Dylan Smith gets the Sword enjoyed a 2-for-3 while driving in a pair of runs while getting aboard twice on walks.