Beating both York Prep and the incoming rain, North Central picked up a much-needed win in Friday’s 9-7 victory over the visiting Patriots at The Dungeon.
The victory gave the Knights a 2-2 record in Region 5-AA — 3-2 overall record — while avenging Tuesday’s 10-5 loss to York Prep.
NC head coach Brandon Faulkenberry, whose team trailed, 5-3, after three innings, said the Knights needed to take this game in order to stay in the chase for the conference crown.
“Obviously,” he said as the rain started to pelt down in Boonetown, “this was not our best game. Our young eighth-grader (pitcher Colt Babic) had been battling a sickness all week so I knew he was not going to be at his best on the mound tonight. He struggled. He got deep in counts. He needs to get ahead and attack early.
“Two games ago, against Chesterfield, he was on; he had nine strikeout through four innings. If he can give us four innings each time out, that will be great for us.”
Babic, a righty, was lifted after reaching a coaching staff-mandated 75 pitches which came with two gone in the top of the third and the visitors holding a 5-3 lead. From there, Faulkenberry brought catcher Cade Branham from behind the plate to the mound. The right-hander worked the final 4.1 innings and allowed a pair of runs in the seventh while surrendering three hits with three strikeouts in earning the win.
“Cade came in and did what he needed to do on the mound,” Faulkenberry said of Branham’s stint. “He’s very effective. He doesn’t blow (the ball) by you … he’s a pitcher, not a thrower. Cade understands that. He needs to change his speed and he needs to changes his tempo so the batter doesn’t get into one tempo against him
Staring up at a 5-3 deficit after York’s two-run third, NC took the lead with a three-run fourth before tacking on two more runs in the fifth while adding another in the sixth.
Tripp Hood ignited the fourth inning NC rally as he legged out a one-out infield single. Branham followed with his grounder to third being thrown away with Hood advancing to third on the play while Branham pulled into second on the two-base error. That set up Dylan Smith, whose double to the gap in left center plated both Hood and Branham which evened things at 5-5. Smith scored the go-ahead run when Cole Robinson sent a two-out single through the box and into center field.
An inning later, the hosts put their speed into action by denting the scoreboard two more times with one gone.
Bryceson Gainey sent a liner between third and shortstop for a single. Hood was then called on to sacrifice Gainey over to second, but ended up beating the throw to first for a single to put runners on first and second. Branham beat out an infield single with Gainey later scoring the seventh run by sliding home on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Branham crossed safely on another pitch in the dirt to extend the lead to 8-5.
A new weapon in the NC offensive arsenal is speed at the plate and on the base paths. That, Faulkenberry said, forces opposing defenses to get rid of the ball quicker on ground balls while opening things up in the running game for the Knights.
“We have small kids who are quick and we have to use that quickness to our advantage,” he said. “We beat some balls into the ground tonight and we beat them out. Teams are not going to play deep on defense against us; they’re going to figure that out — that we finally have speed.
“We haven’t had speed in the six years that I’ve been here. We’re able to take extra bags when we need them. Our extra 90s (the distance between bases) are huge. We’re taking everything that we can get.”
NC upped its lead to three runs with one in the sixth as Patten Hood singled to left with one gone before stealing second and taking third on the throwing error to the bag. Hood made it a 9-5 lead when he became the third NC run, in succession, to come across on a wild pitch.
The five-run cushion loomed large thanks to the Patriot offense coming out of its mid-game slumber in their final at-bat.
Leland McCloskey opened the top of the seventh with a leadoff single to center. Spencer Curtis followed with a single to left before a Palmer Manley walk loaded the bases with nobody out. With one gone, YP reliever Travis Baker’s fielders’ choice plated McCloskey with Curtis scoring on a two-out error to cut the deficit to 9-7 before Branham caught Luke Burrell looking on a called third strike to end the contest.
NC jumped on Patriot starter Avery Williams for a pair of runs and a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play.
Branham got aboard on a leadoff walk before Smith reached on an error. An errant pickoff attempt moved both runners into scoring position for Babic whose one-out ground out brought Branham home. Smith made it 2-0, scoring on Robinson’s single to right.
The visitors went on top, 3-2, by pushing across three runs in the second thanks to opening the frame with four straight singles off Babic.
NC evened things at three in the second as Gainey led off with a booming double to center, moved to third on a Hood sac bunt before scoring on a Branham ground out.
An inning later, the Pats extended their lead to 5-3 with a pair in the third with Williams helping himself with a two-run, one-out single to right.
That advantage — and Williams’ mound start — held up until both went out the window with Smith’s two-run double in the fourth.
The Knights bunched together 14 hits in a game which started at 5 p.m. — — an hour earlier — in order to beat the approaching rain. NC received production throughout the order led by three hits from Robinson, its cleanup batter. Smith and Hood, who bat second and fifth, respectively, had two-hit games while eighth and ninth hole hitters, Gainey and Hood, each delivered two hits apiece as they a collectively went four-for-six while combining to score three runs.
Faulkenberry, whose squad opens a two-game series with defending AA state champion Andrew Jackson tonight at The Dungeon, likes the way his team is swinging the bats and with their speed figuring into the equation, he looks to get better in that area of the game.
“The offense is good. We’re going to hit the baseball,” he said. “We really believe in that. We really work hard on our approach. Our two-strike approaches have to get a lot better, but we barrel the baseball up when we need to.”