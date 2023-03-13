It was a win some 10 years in the making and the Camden softball team celebrated as such.
Following Saturday’s morning’s 6-5, come from behind victory over visiting rival Lugoff-Elgin on Marcus Warren Field, the Lady Bulldogs celebrated before posing for an impromptu team picture in front of the scoreboard. Yes, this one was more than your average non-region contest.
“It has been a long time,” said CHS head coach Lynn Looney after taking a deep breath following the Dogfest matinee. “This is a nice one. It was a good win.
“These girls, some of them, have worked for six years to get to this point and every year, we’ve been getting closer and closer and this was it. I’m proud of all of them, but especially our seniors.”
Camden improved to 3-0 on the season after rallying from a 4-0 hole after an inning and a half against a Lady Demon squad which fell to 0-2.
L-E sent junior Abbey Crates into the pitcher’s circle and the right-hander exited after pitching to a pair of batters in Camden’s decisive three-run bottom of the fifth. The right-hander gave way to classmate and fellow righty Reece Pickett. The move to bring Pickett on was made out of caution for Crates as well as Camden’s starting to draw a bead on Lady Demon pitches.
“We wanted to let Abbey go as far as she could. She’s still coming off Tommy John (surgery),” said L-E head coach Savannah Starling. “Right now, our goal early in the season for Abbey is to just build her stamina, no matter what that looks like. She has to work innings so that when we get to the postseason, she can go seven innings without getting tired.
“Right now, we’re trying to build to that. We’re getting consistent threes (innings) out of her. We want to try to push four and five a little bit more.”
After a scoreless first frame, L-E dented the scoreboard by getting to Camden’s Madison Stokes for a pair in the second inning.
The two-out mini-rally opened with Alexis Lee sending a single to right field which, just evaded a diving stab from Alyssa Faulkenberry, before the L-E catcher was replaced at first by courtesy runner Kayley Lynch. Maren Cox followed by sending a single off the glove of CHS second baseman Brylee Watkins for a single. A throwing error on the play allowed Lynch to circle the bags and score from first while Cox landed on second before making it 2-0 when Aubre Moore singled to center and the throw home missed its target.
The Lady Demons tacked two more runs on the board in the third in a more conventional manner.
Emaree Ray led off the top of the third by sending a single which skirted the right field line. After a Camryn Jordan sacrifice bunt advanced Ray to second, she was able to trot home a batter later when Lexie Stout sent a liner which cleared the scoreboard in left field to up the ante to 4-0. Stokes avoided further problems in the third by getting a comebacker before Pickett was retired on a ground ball to Izzy Trapp at third base.
Having sent just seven batters plateward against Crates in the first two frames, the Lady Bulldogs did their first bit of damage on offense with their first of two three-run innings.
Faulkenberry led off the home portion of the third by reaching on an error. With one gone, leadoff batter Joy Back lined a double to left center to put Lady Bulldog runners on second and third for Aaliyah Haney whose single between third base and shortstop plated Faulkenberry with the first CHS run. After Haney stole second, stokes helped herself with an infield single on which Back came home to cut the lead in half at 4-2 as Haney advanced to third on the play before scoring on Hayden Williams’ ground out to Ray at second base.
Looney said she was proud of the way her girls battled after trailing, 4-0.
“Once we got focused and re-focused,” she said, “we did a great job.”
The task was hardly finished, though, as L-E tacked on a fifth run in a fourth inning in which Stokes had to work out of a major jam.
Lee led off the top of the fourth with a single to center. Cox then beat out an infield single before Moore, hitting in the nine hole, loaded the bases with no outs by sending a single to shallow center as the bottom third of the L-E order continued to produce. Leadoff hitter Ashley Dooley made it a 5-3 lead when her sacrifice fly to center brought in courtesy runner Lynch.
A failed squeeze bunt hit the batter coming out of the box for the second out before Stokes made sure runners were left hanging on second and third when Faulkenberry tracked down Jordan’s fly ball to right to end the threat and the inning while only allowing one run to cross the plate.
For the second time in three innings, the seventh through ninth batters for the Lady Demons helped ignite a rally. When the 11 a.m. contest finished, Lee, Cox and Moore each had two-hit mornings while scoring three times.
“We kind of like to stack the bottom of the order that way,” said Starling who is stepping down as the L-E head coach after the conclusion of the season. “Aubre Moore is down there at the nine spot and she really works like another leadoff hitter for us. She gives us a lot of options and a lot of speed down there. She also gives us some power from the left side and helps set the table for the top of the lineup to get back up.”
Crates worked a scoreless fourth and carried a 5-3 advantage into the bottom of the fifth which opened with Back sending her second straight double to left center. Haney followed with a single to center on which she took second on an error to put CHS runners in scoring position with no outs while bringing Starling out with Pickett in tow.
Pickett was rudely greeted by Stokes, who lined an RBI single to left to drive in Back to cut the deficit to 5-4. Williams then laid down a sacrifice bunt which advanced Haney and courtesy runners Kristin Evan to third and second respectively, with one out. Trapp followed with a run-scoring single to left to knot things at 5-5 before a dropped fly ball in the infield sent Evan dashing home from third with the go-ahead run.
Pitching with the lead for the first time, Stokes worked a shutdown sixth. Her job was a bit harder in the seventh as she had to face the met of the Lady Demon order including having to pitch to the dangerous Stout who came up with nobody on base with one gone.
Stokes threw three straight balls to the L-E cleanup hitter before Stout lined several foul balls as the count was full. She then sent a shot to Trapp at third which Trapp collected cleanly and fired to first for the second out. That threat gone by the boards, Stokes induced a game-ending ground out to second to preserve the victory.
Stokes, a junior right-hander, went the distance, scattering 11 hits while fanning one, but did her best work when there was traffic on the base paths as L-E stranded seven with four of those in scoring position including a pair at third base.
“Maddie did a fantastic job on the mound for us today,” said Looney of Stokes’ performance. “We also made some good play behind her. Izzy made a big one (on Stout’s liner in the seventh) and Jayden (first baseman Kennedy) stretching out to make the catch was big.”
The Lady Demons were able to apply pressure on Camden early, helping to force the hostesses into making miscues in the field with their speed. That, Starling said, does not come accidentally.
“That’s kind of our M.O.,” she said. “We like to left our lefties put pressure on people and then hope our righties can come behind them, take care of business and we can score some runs. That’s kind of what we look to do. We just can’t afford to fall apart on defense and we keep doing that.”
While Stout joined Lee, Cox and Moore in the two-hit club for the visitors, Camden did its damage at the top of the order with its first three batters --- Back, Haney and Stokes --- each having two hits to ignite an offense which had nine hits off two L-E pitchers.
Looney, whose team dropped a 4-3 decision to L-E on Dogfest last year, said her girls deserved this win and are poised to have a special season.
“They’re very excited,” she said as her players continued their celebration behind her. “We have a good shot at making a little noise this year. I know that Darlington dropped down (from 4A) and they’re in our region. They’ll be tough, but I think that we can play with just about anybody.”