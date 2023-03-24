Lugoff-Elgin erupted for nine runs in the second inning to open play in Region 5-4A softball with an 11-0 road win over Ridge View on Tuesday in Blythewood.
The five-inning, run-rule victory gave Savannah Starling’s squad a 2-4 overall record.
Abbey Crates went the distance inside the pitcher’s circle, blanking the host Lady Blazers on four hits while fanning five batters.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Lady Demons exploded in the second starting with Camryn Jordan’s reaching on a leadoff error. Consecutive singles from Aubre Moore and Lexie Stout loaded the bases with no outs for Mallory Branham whose fly ball to right was dropped, allowing Jordan and Moore to score the first two runs of the contest.
Emaree Ray kept things going as she was hit by a pitch before Ashley Dooley made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left field. An Ella Sheorn single made it 5-0. Reece Pickett then doubled in a run before errors and a passed ball allowed the seventh through ninth runs to come across the plate.
An inning later, Sheorn doubled and scored on Pickett’s single to center. The visitors capped the scoring with another solo run in the fifth when Haleigh Miranda singled and scored on the play on the three-base error.
RV helped L-E along with six errors on the evening.
The Lady Demons bunched together 10 hits with Dooley and Pickett both enjoying two-hit, two RBI nights. Sheorn and Moore had two hits apiece with Sheorn driving in a run.