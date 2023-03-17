Camden used home runs from Joy Back, Isabel Trapp and Jayden Kennedy to open play in Region 6-AAA softball with a 13-2 win over Crestwood Tuesday night in Sumter County.
Lyn Looney’s troops (3-0, 1-0 in 6-AAA) belted 18 hits in the victory. Haydin Williams went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBI for the Lady Dogs while Madison Stokes went 3-for-4, including a double. Back added a pair of doubles in addition to her homer.
Alyssa Faulkenberry had two hits in the win while Aaliyah Haney and Rylee Barngrover had a single each.
Camden opened the scoring in the first inning when Back had a leadoff double, advanced to third on Haney’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Stokes’ single to left. The Lady Dogs added two more runs in the third inning when Trapp homered with Williams on to make 3-0.
After Crestwood scored twice in the third to get to within a run, CHS broke the game open in the fifth when Kennedy had a leadoff homer and Back homered with Watkins on. Stokes had a double and drove Haney in, and Kristen Evan, who was running for Stokes, scored on Williams’ groundout to make the score 9-2.
Camden added four more runs in the sixth with Barngrover hitting a leadoff single to center and Williams tripling in three runs to close the scoring.
Stokes picked up her third win in as many starts, scattering five hits over six innings of work while allowing two runs. The righty struck out five and did not issue a walk.