Playing for the first time after having dropped their first Region 6-AAA game, the Camden softball team rattled visiting Lakewood, 16-1, at Marcus Warren Field on Tuesday night in a game stopped in the third inning by the 15-run rule.
The victory gave Lynn Looney’s squad a 7-3 overall record and a 2-1 conference mark.
The Lady Bulldogs did their offensive damage on just seven hits.
Senior Aaliyah Haney led the CHS offense as she went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Joy Back, Madison Stokes, Haydin Williams and Jayden Kennedy each contributed a hit apiece with Stokes, Williams, and Kennedy each driving in a pair of runs while Back added another.
Stokes picked up the win for the Lady Dogs, striking out five in three innings without walking a batter while allowing only three hits.