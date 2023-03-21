After having opened Region 6-AAA play with a 13-2 win at Crestwood on Tuesday, the Camden softball team was upended by the Lady Knights who came to Marcus Warren Field on Friday and handed the hostesses a 3-2 setback to split the conference-opening series for both teams.
The Lady Knights took the lead in the first inning when they scored an unearned run before adding added a run in the second for a 2-0 lead.
Camden (6-3, 1-1 in 6-AAA) scored in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 2-1. The visitors tacked on an insurance run in the sixth to go on top, 3-1, before Camden’s Madison Stokes belted a solo home run in the sixth to close the scoring.
The Lady Bulldogs’ fielding woes continued on Friday as they committed five errors. Offensively, CHS managed six hits on the night with Isabel Trapp leading the way with two hits while Joy Back, Haydin Williams, Kristen Evan and Stokes had one hit each.
On Thursday, CHS traveled to A.C. Flora and suffered a 9-2 loss at the hands of the host Lady Falcons to snap the visitors’ four-game win streak.
Camden struggled in the field, committing eight errors in the game while allowing seven unearned runs. The Lady Dogs also struggled at the plate as they struck out nine times while collecting as many hits. Aaliyah Haney and Back paced the offense with two-hit nights with Jayden Kennedy adding a solo home run for the Lady Dogs.