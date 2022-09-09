FORT LAWN — Mrs. Laura Phillips Jane Russell, 65, of Fort Lawn, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 1, 1957, in Manila, Philippines, a daughter of the late Jack Phillips and Doris Ghent Phillips. Mrs. Russell was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Fort Lawn. She enjoyed hunting and riding her motorcycle.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Russell will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. V. Ray Robinson officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Russell is survived by her husband, James Slade Scott Russell; a daughter, Heather Nicole Phillips Huitron of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a sister, Carol Lyerly of Cummings, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Coley Huitron and Mason Huitron.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Russell.