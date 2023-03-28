Ann Evans, archivist and curator for the Springs Close Family Archives, is the featured speaker for the April Conversation at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center. The free lunchtime lecture will begin at noon Wednesday, April 5.
Evans will talk about “The Life and Achievements of Fort Mill-Lancaster Textile Magnate Elliott White Springs (1886-1959).”
He was the fifth-ranked flying ace of World War I, renowned author, industrialist and philanthropist. He led Springs Cotton Mills from the early 1930s until his death in 1959.
The Springs Close Family Archives’ mission is to preserve the historical documents, antiques and art collection of the White, Springs and Close families and Springs Industries.
Evans loves her job and is looking forward to sharing the history of the Springs family and its historical links. Their history goes back to the mid-1600s in New Amsterdam and can be followed into North Carolina before coming to Fort Mill, S.C.
Evans began working part time at the White Homestead in Fort Mill in the early 1990s.
“They have been movers and shakers all along the way,” Evans said. “They saw themselves as responsible to the citizens in their communities.”
She went on to say that giving back to those communities has been an important part of the family’s philanthropy and business decisions.
Evans said the archive’s collection of letters, diaries and scrapbooks provide a long progression of their history.
“It’s like reading a novel or watching a mini-series,” she said.
The family’s long history in the Carolinas dates from 1764 and if laid end-to-end, the documents would reach 200 linear feet.
Conversations organizer John Craig said this lecture will add to the growing history that has been shared at the CAC.
“This is going to be a great lecture conversation,” he said. “Ann Evans has unique insights on Elliott White Springs, his life and times. He was a remarkable man and his story never grows old. It’s a good thing the family archives have been in her care for so many years.”
Evans earned her master’s degree from Winthrop University and her Archival Administration Certification from the Summer Archives Institute, Emory University and the Georgia Department of Archives and History.
The CAC lecture series, “CAC Conversations” features authors, researchers, civic leaders and entrepreneurs and relies on donations to the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation. Donations can be mailed to LCSHP, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or made online at lcshp.org.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. The church was built in 1862, three years before President Abraham Lincoln died.
The free noontime lectures are held on the first Wednesday of each month. The next lecture is May 3 and features architect Jimmy Wilhide, whose talk is on “Historical Preservation as an Instrument for Downtown Revitalization.”
For more information on the Cultural Arts Center and Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, visit www.lcshp.org.
For more information on the Springs Close Family Archives, visit www.springsclosefamilyarchives.com/family-archives.