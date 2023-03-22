It’s here, it’s here, IT’S HERE!! In case you missed it, we’ve rolled out the brand-new library website and we’re in love! The new design is super user-friendly and makes it a breeze to find the resources you need. We have direct links to the online catalog in multiple places for you to browse our collection, order books from other libraries, and renew your own materials.
The website (leecountylibrarysc.org) has several awesome resource pages with both educational and community-related links for your convenience. Book recommendations will be regularly available and we have a book request form if you can’t find something that interests you. A convenient, online form is now available to apply for a new library card quickly so that it is ready and waiting the next time you visit (or you can still come in and apply in person — whatever makes you happy)!
Be sure to keep an eye on the website as we continue to expand it and offer more awesomeness to make your life easier!