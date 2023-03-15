Did you know that you have access to career resources for free if you live in South Carolina? Check out Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center from the A to Z Resources list on DISCUS to get started.
Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center provides career planning resources for undergraduate, graduate, nursing, or vocational and tech schools. You’ll have access to career assessments, financial aid opportunities, resume assistance, job postings, and more.
Visit scdiscus.org or use the link on our website and go to the A to Z Resources list for access. If it requests a username and password, contact us at the Lee County Public Library for assistance!