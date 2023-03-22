NCNW Lee County Section celebrates Black History Month
Dear Editor:
St. John AME Church of Bishopville hosted the NCNW Lee County Section’s Black History Program on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The theme for the occasion was “Black Health and Wellness.” The section distributed hand sanitizer with the NCNW logo and free COVID tests to everyone who attended the program to increase awareness and inform them of the need to maintain healthy habits, get vaccinated (Covid, flu, pneumonia), keep doctors’ appointments, take medications as directed, etc.
Minnye R. Collins, a program committee member, served as the Mistress of Ceremony. Adell W. Blakney, chairperson of the program committee, along with other committee members Suzette Robinson, Rosa Bowman and Donna Scott, were presenters. The program was divided into the following categories: education, community activists, politicians, first responders/law enforcement, clergy and business. Each category recognized and honored persons (living and deceased) either as a “Trailblazer” or “Diamond” and honorees were presented with certificates.
Ennis R. Bryant and Billy Fisher were the musicians for the occasion. Rev. Deidre Howard, pastor of St. John AME Church, did the opening prayer and she, along with Merdis M. Bryant, president of the NCNW Lee County Section, gave closing remarks. Attendees had the opportunity to also pick up pre-packaged healthy refreshments as they exited the sanctuary via the fellowship hall. The program was informative, spirit-filled and truly engaging and inspiring.
The community is encouraged and invited to attend upcoming NCNW events, and/or to visit the memorial park and birthplace of our beloved founder and native Lee Countian, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.
Sincerely,
Sylvia A. Scott
Chaplain, PR chair and photographer
Duke Energy installs EV charging station in Bishopville
Dear Editor:
There is something new and exciting in Bishopville--a charging station for electrical vehicles! yes, a new off-the-shelf refueling location to put energy into your electric vehicle now exists in the city.
Located adjacent to the Sheriff’s Office on Gregg Street is the Duke Energy EV charging station with two charging units.
We can now claim to be on the leading edge of using renewable technology as the next generation of energy used to power a vehicle. So visitors to our tourist attractions driving all-electric vehicles can now do a recharge of the energy needed to continue their journey. Those in Lee County renting or leasing EV vehicles can also avail themselves of this service.
That energy is renewable as it is harvested from the sun through solar collectors and distributed across the national electric grid. Electrical energy is also found in another renewable source from wind. Turbines connected to large blades produce electrical energy when coupled with a generator.
Currently, there are no commercial wind energy collection systems in South Carolina, but solar farms are prevalent in the state and several exist in Lee County with more being planned.
You may be wondering where we as a nation are going with EV vehicles and renewable energy in general. Data from the various sources tells us we are in another evolution of energy consumption. Help with the “Green Movement” and help save the world ecosystem as we know it.
We owe Duke Energy a big round of applause for bringing innovation to rural American communities like our Bishopville. Hoorah!
Sincerely,
George Roberts
Bishopville, S.C.