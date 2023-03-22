Dear Editor:
There is something new and exciting in Bishopville--a charging station for electrical vehicles! yes, a new off-the-shelf refueling location to put energy into your electric vehicle now exists in the city.
Located adjacent to the Sheriff’s Office on Gregg Street is the Duke Energy EV charging station with two charging units.
We can now claim to be on the leading edge of using renewable technology as the next generation of energy used to power a vehicle. So visitors to our tourist attractions driving all-electric vehicles can now do a recharge of the energy needed to continue their journey. Those in Lee County renting or leasing EV vehicles can also avail themselves of this service.
That energy is renewable as it is harvested from the sun through solar collectors and distributed across the national electric grid. Electrical energy is also found in another renewable source from wind. Turbines connected to large blades produce electrical energy when coupled with a generator.
Currently, there are no commercial wind energy collection systems in South Carolina, but solar farms are prevalent in the state and several exist in Lee County with more being planned.
You may be wondering where we as a nation are going with EV vehicles and renewable energy in general. Data from the various sources tells us we are in another evolution of energy consumption. Help with the “Green Movement” and help save the world ecosystem as we know it.
We owe Duke Energy a big round of applause for bringing innovation to rural American communities like our Bishopville. Hoorah!
Sincerely,
George Roberts
Bishopville, S.C.