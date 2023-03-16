Hundreds of area residents gathered with local and county officials at Doko Manor early Monday evening for a questions and answer session hosted by a panel consisting of Blythewood Mayor Bryan Franklin, Richland County Councilman Derrick Pugh, Richland County Economic Development Director Jeff Ruble and S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey regarding the new Scout Motors manufacturing facility that has been slated for the Blythewood Industrial Park site.
Providing opening remarks at the meeting Mayor Franklin said, “What a great day for Blythewood and Richland County. We should be tremendously proud that a world class company like Scout Motors chose Richland County and specifically Blythewood to bring their newest project, Scout Motors, here in our back yard. The historic investment will bring thousands of jobs…salaried employees averaging $100,000 per year, hourly employees averaging $58,000 a year which is $2,000 more than the median income of Richland County. The company’s executives have told us that they looked a seventy-four other sites around the nation and finally settled on Blythewood.”
Describing the project during his opening statement Ruble said, “You’ve got, I guess, about 1,100 acres within the fence line and the total site is about 1,600 acres, a $2 billion in investment and 4,000 jobs…the secretary to my left (Lightsey) was able to get funding for a new interchange which we think will solve a lot of the problems, or at least alleviate a lot of the problems with the traffic on Blythewood Road…With this will come improvements to the fire station. There will be stipends for workers there at the facility. There are a number of investments the county and the state are making in the community. We’re trying not to create new problems, but to help solve the ones that are already an issue.”
During the meeting MC’d by Bryant Davis, Assistant Director of Community and Government Services for Richland County, attendees had the opportunity to text questions about potential impacts the new facility may have on the community which were answered by members of the panel and other individuals that have been involved in the project’s development.
Answering a question about how power capacity and water needs would be supplied to the manufacturing facility, Ruble stated that the City of Columbia has excess capacity and would be supplying water and that Dominion and Fairfield Electric were both currently seeking to provide power to the site.
Asked how quickly hiring for the new plant would begin, Lightsey indicated that the company hopes to be in production by 2026 and that he expected hiring to begin late 2024 or early 2025 has they finish out construction and staff up the facility.
Responding to a question regarding noise and smog pollution, Corey Wise of Thomas & Hutton told the audience that there would be substantial buffers along the project that should help with any noise pollution. Officials also indicated that the project would use state-of-the-art emission controls required by both South Carolina and the EPA in order to obtain the necessary air permits.
According to Lightsey, more than 1,100 people have already registered on an online portal regarding becoming prospective employees at the manufacturing facility and 90% of those registering reside in South Carolina. The company has also indicated that it will establish a training program with Midlands Technical College and Lightsey anticipates that Scout will partner with local high schools for training as well.