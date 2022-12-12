HARTSVILLE — The S.C. Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) has named former S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas as the 2023 recipient of the school’s prestigious Townes Award.
Lucas just retired from the S.C. House after serving as speaker from 2014-22 and speaker pro tempore from 2010-14. First elected to the House in 1998, Lucas represented District 65, which includes parts of Lancaster, Chesterfield, Kershaw and Darlington counties.
He will be honored during the 29th annual Townes Award Celebration on Mar. 15, 2023, in Columbia.
The Townes Award is named after South Carolina’s Dr. Charles H. Townes, whose pioneering research in quantum electronics led to the invention of the laser. Since 1993, GSSM has presented the Townes Award to honor individuals, businesses and institutions that have transformed South Carolina and the world.
Lucas is a Hartsville native and currently senior vice president for government affairs at Prisma Health in Greenville.
“It is an honor to have Lucas as a friend of GSSM and our 2023 Townes Award recipient,” GSSM President Danny Dorsel said.
“Our mission to seek out the most motivated and talented students across the state and transform their lives could not be accomplished without his support throughout the years. He is also an amazing example to our students of a true servant leader. He has always been one who thinks about his community, no matter how small or large it is, before himself.”
Lucas served the state of South Carolina on the state and local levels. He is also an attorney, and throughout his career has served as the county administrator for Fairfield County, financial director for Bennettsville, county attorney for Darlington County and as a municipal judge in Hartsville.
“I am truly honored to be named the 2023 Townes Award recipient,” Lucas said. “GSSM serves as a wonderful cornerstone in education here in South Carolina. The school does an incredible job supporting its students and their families. I cannot thank GSSM enough for all that it has done and is continuing to do for the communities and people of the Palmetto State. I am looking forward to celebrating the Governor’s School at the Townes Award celebration in March.”
Lucas earned a bachelor of arts, master of public administration and juris doctor degrees from the University of South Carolina.