Wells & Water
“If DHEC determines that Mining Operations has caused the drying of the property owner’s well, Operator shall be responsible for providing an alternative water source […] for the aggrieved party at Operator’s expense.”
Community Fund
“Annually, Operator shall contribute the lesser of (i) one% (1%) of the adjusted net sales […] during the year or (ii) Thirty Five Thousand Dollars ($35,000.00) to one or more organizations within Chester County…”
Blasting
“Ground vibration caused by blasting activity shall not exceed the maximum peak particle velocity allowed pursuant to South Carolina Code of Regulations Section 89-150(E)…”
Dust
“In connection with the issuance of the Air Quality Permit, Operator shall develop and implement a facility-wide plan for controlling fugitive dust and emissions from Mining Operations…”
Donation of Property
“…the Applicant shall offer for dedication to the County of one or more parcels containing a total of not less than fifteen (15) acres for governmental uses…”
Noise
“Airborne noise produced from Mining Operations other than blasting shall not exceed 80dba of continuous noise for greater than five (5) minutes…”
Source: Updated Site Plan and Application Summary