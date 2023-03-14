The Lancaster Children’s Home was recently awarded funding by The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation to assist with the purchase of a 15 passenger bus. The organization uses buses to transport children residing at the home to and from school, activities, appointments, etc. on a daily basis.
All of the organization’s current buses are older models that were used when purchased. In recent years, the buses have required more maintenance and repairs, which at times has caused hiccups within the program.
“Purchasing a bus will be a challenge due to availability, but we have jumped the biggest hurdle, which was securing the majority of funds needed to help with the purchase, thanks to the Lutz Foundation”, said Annette Deese, Executive Director.
The Lancaster Children’s Home is an 501(c)3 non-profit organization that opened in 1961 to provide group care for children that have been abused, abandoned and neglected. To find out how you can support the Lancaster Children’s Home, visit their website at www.Lancasterhildrenshome.com or call them at 803.286.5277.