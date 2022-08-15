CHERAW— McLeod Health Cheraw recently recognized three area teens for their participation in the 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program.
Honored were Scarlett Amerson, Kiersten Shepard, and Britton Scott. They are sophomore at Cheraw High School. For more information about volunteer
During the summer, teens worked directly with hospital healthcare professionals. The 2022 group of volunteers contributed 127 hours of volunteer service.
The teens assisted with tasks in the Emergency Department, on the Medical Surgical Floor, in the Intensive Care Unit and in Same Day Surgery. They also supported staff in non-clinical areas at the hospital’s Main Entrance Reception Desk, the Registration Department and in the Quality & Safety Department.
For information about volunteer opportunities at McLeod Health Cheraw, call 843-320-5548.