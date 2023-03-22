McMaster Approves State Incentives for Scout Motors

Staff Report
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed legislation on Monday approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for the Scout Motors $2 billion manufacturing facility in Blythewood. South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey has reported that the project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring.
Scout Motors, an independent U.S. company owned by Volkwagen Group, plans to manufacture electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles at the facility which is scheduled to break ground in mid-2023 and begin production by the end of 2026.
Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh told reporter that his company looked at approximately 74 sites in various states before choosing the Blythewood location, stating that the Blythewood site was ready and the governor himself had put together an EV council to make sure that his state was ready. According to Keogh, “Scout wants to act like a startup, be nimble and take advantage of this moment.”
Equating the 1849 California Gold Rush with the federal Inflation Reduction Act that provides incentives for domestically produced EVs, Keogh said “We view it simplistically a little bit like the Gold Rush…There’s never been a better time to build a factory in America.”
During a briefing with reporters at the plant’s location Keogh also said, “If you look at all the opportunities that are coming from the states and the Inflation Reduction Act the smartest way to handle the factory was to do it yourself. You wanted to get there early so you can get a good location and if you got there late you might miss it.”