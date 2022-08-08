MORE WATERMELON WOES

The overuse of tebuconazole, an ingredient in several fungicides, has resulted in resistance in watermelons, leaving growers to rely on more expensive alternatives to treat their crops.
Tebuconazole was first used in 2008 and has been applied frequently to watermelon and other cucurbit crops such as cucumbers, pumpkins and squash.
Now, gummy stem blight is beginning to show resistance to tebuconazole. Symptoms of gummy stem blight are large, round sponts on the edges of plant leaves and dry cankers on main stems.
Clemson Research and Cooperative Extension Service vegetable pathologist Tony Keinath said he, “…knew this day was coming,” resulting in watermelon production getting a little more expensive.
“One reason we’re where we are today is because tebuconazole is less costly to use and we’ve used it a lot on our watermelons,” said Keinath, who is located at Clemson’s Coastal Research and Education Center (REC). “Watermelon and other cucurbit growers should reduce the use of tebuconazole to manage gummy stem blight as the fungus has become moderately resistant to this very commonly used fungicide.”
Tebuconazole-resistance has been found in South Carolina and Georgia watermelon crops. Alternatives include applying mancozeb and chlorothalonil early in the season and Inspire Super and Miravis Prime later in the season.
Pollinator points
Proper pollination is another important tool for successful watermelon production.
Ben Powell, Clemson Extension Apiculture and Pollinator Program coordinator at the Pee Dee REC, said using suitable pollinators is important for cucurbits. Honey bees are not the best pollinators for watermelon.
“Honey bees are used to pollinate watermelons and other cucurbits, but they are not highly attracted to watermelon flowers,” Powell said. “To get honey bees to pollinate watermelons, growers need to control competing flowers in the field and wait to introduce the hives when the watermelon plants are actively blooming.”
Protecting pollinators is important and easy, said Clemson experts.
Activities people can do to ensure pollinators are protected include planting native flowering plants to attract and benefit local pollinators, reducing mowing and allowing flowering groundcover to remain as forage for pollinators and limiting herbicide use.
For more information on pollinators and pollination contracts, growers can visit the South Carolina Beekeepers website: https://scstatebeekeepers.com/, or the United States Department of Agriculture’s website: https://www.usda.gov/pollinators.
What’s the weather?
Weather knowledge is something else that can benefit growers. The lack of weather data available to South Carolina growers led to the creation of a statewide weather monitoring network.
Chris Thomas, Clemson Extension state weather station technician located at the Sandhill REC, talked about the weather system.
“Clemson Extension agents and specialists realized the need for a weather monitoring network and a proposal was made to establish a statewide weather station infrastructure,” Thomas said.
“The project’s goal was to establish a weather station in every county to help give real-time and historical weather data. A total of 50 stations have been installed with at least one in each of the state’s 46 counties.”
The project’s next step is to create a website to house the data. Once this website is built, calculators will be developed to help growers and agents make better recommendations based on actual weather data. These calculators will include weather data on rainfall, growing degrees and chill hours.
“This will help us forecast possible disease and/or pest outbreaks,” Thomas said. “South Carolina residents will benefit if we can predict the weather.