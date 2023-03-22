MY TURN
The Little Farm
Boy from Missouri
The older I get the more I realize that there are precious few people that I can have a dialectical conversation with, but with most it’s a complete waste of time. Sometimes I just as soon talk to my boxer Marcy. She doesn’t comprehend very much, but she is always agreeable.
Then there are those that I have never met but regardless of the restrictions of time and space I know enough about them to know that we have a lot to talk about. Yep, got to get to heaven just to have the grandiose opportunity to say “give-em hell Harry.” That was the battle cry for the poor little farm boy from Missouri who became president.
With the pathetic choices already lining up for the oval office I was reminded of my baseball analogy from a couple of years ago — election time is like the beginning of baseball season when everyone believes that their team will win and everyone will live happily ever after. The problem for us is that the 1927 Yankees are not on the field and there is no reincarnation of Harry Truman running for office.
I finally finished reading an amazingly illuminating book about the American president who, as far as I am concerned, stands alone. David McCulloch, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author, wrote this inspiring story about a poor farmer who would occupy the most important office on the planet for eight years. What I appreciated most about the book were the quotes from people who were there as history transpired and validated Truman’s time in office as nothing else could.
Harry never thought of himself as an intellect, but his progressive thought was far beyond his time. He was a righteous dude whose intent was simply to do the right thing. McCulloch suggests that there has never been an American president who dealt with as many national and global problems in such a short epoch and in retrospect it’s easy for me to see that he was the right man at the right time. He came up the hard way which no doubt prepared him for the consternations that lay ahead. Not only did he pass the test, he rewrote the book.
So harshly criticized for so many decisions he made but history shows us over and over how brilliant Harry was in guiding this nation through its darkest days. As I have said before, he wasn’t perfect, but neither was Mother Teresa.
Seldom verbose and not prone to equivocate, Harry was not opposed to the eloquent written word. A master of the vernacular he could communicate with anyone and whether you were the cook or the Secretary of State you were privileged to the same affability. An idealist with great resolve, he never stopped trying and never stopped believing in a better world.
Harry suffered from incessant headaches as he agonized over so many critical decisions but my folk hero had an intelligence and a work ethic that even the conservative elitist had to respect. Dealing with World War II, the atomic age, the very real threat of Communist aggression, post war economics, Korea and so much more, Harry refused to abdicate and demonstrated the same resolve he had shown as a decorated WWI soldier who didn’t run when the bombs fell. Do you think we have problems today? Maybe so, but not like Harry’s time.
“The buck stops here” was the sign on his desk and although he would listen to everyone he took all the responsibility and the consequences. Is there anyone out there — anyone with Trumanistic resolve and vision? Maybe one, but the rest just want to be president. Harry never wanted to be president but was called upon and he considered the job to be an obligation.
The great divide for us may lie between the obligation and those who would be king. Perhaps that conjecture is reciprocal with progression or regression.
As Robert Lamm said, “America needs you Harry Truman. Harry could you please come home. Things are looking bad. I know you would be mad to see what kind of men prevail upon the land you love. America’s calling Harry Truman — Harry you know what to do. The world is turning round and losing lots of ground. Harry is there something we can do to save the land we love?”