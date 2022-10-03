USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the downtown Cultural Arts district on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. .
Native artist include Catawba artist and storyteller Beckee Garris at 11 a.m., a pottery demonstration from Catawba potter Keith “Little Bear” Brown at noon, a beadwork demonstration from Wassamasaw artists Tammy Leach and Joshua Shumak at 1 p.m., and drumming and dancing from the Catawba Cultural Preservation Project from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork, and from other Native American artists are on sale. The artists include pottery by JoAnn Bauer, baskets and pottery by Faye Greiner, quilting by Teresa Harris, etched glass and wreaths from Marie Maynor, beadwork by Michelle Wise Mitchum, pottery and leatherwork by Barbara MorningStar Paul, pottery by Caroleen Sanders, beadwork by Jeannie Sanders, and crafts by the Catawba Nation Senior Center.
Artist demonstrations and performances are sponsored in part by the S.C. Arts Commission’s Folklife and Traditional Arts Program and OceanaGold.
For more information about the celebration, go to www.sc.edu/lancaster/NAS or call 803- 313-7172.