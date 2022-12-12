Dr. Susan Robins is the new program director for the McLeod Family Medicine Rural Residency Program.
Dr. Robins will work with Dr. Lisa Heichberger, McLeod Site Director for the Clarendon Rural Residency Program, and Brooke Smith, McLeod Director of Graduate Medical Education, on program and curriculum development.
The Rural Residency’s mission is to graduate skilled physicians who understand conditions of patients within rural and underserved areas. The focus of the residency program includes time spent at the two training hospitals: McLeod Health Clarendon located in Manning, and McLeod Health Cheraw located in Cheraw.
Dr. Robins graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed Family Medicine Residency in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She has lived in Chesterfield County for the past 17 years and worked in the community for 12 years before taking a position in 2017 with the McLeod