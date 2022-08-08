New exhibit at Lancaster Native American Studies Center

USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center has three new exhibits.
Opening Wednesday is “Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” in the Center’s Red Rose Gallery.
Developed by the Exploring Joara Foundation as part of the 450th anniversary celebrations of the Juan Pardo expeditions through Western North Carolina, this exhibit showcases the Spanish occupation of Fort San Juan and the lives of the native people who lived in the Joara area.
In a virtual talk on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Dr. David Moore, Executive Archaeologist of the Exploring Joara Foundation, will discuss excavations of the Indigenous town of Joara and the Spanish Fort San Juan (1567-1568), located at the Berry site, near Morganton, N.C.
Guests may register for the event via the link on the Center’s social media platfoms, or by contacting the Center.
“Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” is on display through Dec. 20.
The Center will host the traveling exhibit, “Resilience and Revolution: Native Peoples in 18th Century South Carolina,” beginning Aug. 18 in the Center’s North Gallery. This exhibit highlights some of South Carolina’s more well-documented native nations before and during the era of the Revolution, looking at native cultures, gender, and relations with Europeans in this era. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 24.
“Discussions with Elders: A Photographic Essay,” opens Aug. 30, in the Center’s Five Points Gallery. This exhibit displays the portraits of Catawba artists and elders as photographed by Catawba artist Alex Osborn. The exhibit runs through June 15, 2023.
The exhibits and special events are free and open to the public.
For more information, call 803-313-7172, email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu, or visit www.sc.edu/Lancaster/NAS.